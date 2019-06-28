Home States Andhra Pradesh

Action plan to organize Jal Shakti Abhiyan from July 1 to September 15 in Guntur

Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha directed the officials to prepare a comprehensive action plan on Jal Shakti Abhiyan through a video conference.

Published: 28th June 2019

Guntur district collector I Samuel Anand Kumar conducting meeting with officials on 'Jala Sakti Abhiyan' at Collectorate of Guntur on Thursday.

Guntur district collector I Samuel Anand Kumar conducting meeting with officials on 'Jala Sakti Abhiyan' at Collectorate of Guntur on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar has said that Jal Shakti Abhiyan will be organised from July 1 to September 15 to ramp up rainwater harvesting and conservation efforts in water-stressed Guntur district.

In a meeting organised with the Irrigation, Forest, Agriculture, RWS and other department officials at the Collectorate here on Thursday, the Collector said the project would be linked with National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) and asked the officials to educate public on rainwater harvesting in order to improve groundwater levels. 

Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha directed the officials to prepare a comprehensive action plan on Jal Shakti Abhiyan through a video conference. Irrigation Department SE M Babu Rao and other officials were present.  

