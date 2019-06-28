Cargo services planned at Rajamahendravaram Airport

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The officials of Rajamahendravaram Airport are awaiting the nod of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to introduce cargo services.

The goods can be stored at the airport terminal building, which was remodelled at an estimated cost of Rs 50 lakh. A separate approach road was laid for this purpose.

Speaking to the media, Rajamahendravaram Airport Director M Rajkishore said they are awaiting the nod of Directorate General of Civil Aviation officials to run cargo services and exuded confidence that cargo service will boost revenue in the region.