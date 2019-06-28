Home States Andhra Pradesh

Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh moves from Relli village to Araku in Visakhapatnam

The Union HRD department has sanctioned Tribal University to Andhra Pradesh as per the 13th schedule of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. 

Published: 28th June 2019 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

classroom, empty class

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh (CTUAP), which was proposed to be set up at Relli village in Kothavalasa Mandal of Vizianagaram district, would be set up Araku of Visakhapatnam district.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy at a review meeting on Education department held on Thursday.

The Union HRD department has sanctioned Tribal University to Andhra Pradesh as per the 13th schedule of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. 

The State government had allotted 526 acres of land in Relli village for setting up the tribal university. Andhra University has been playing the role of the mentor for setting up the CTUAP. Land for setting up the Tribal university in Araku is yet to be identified. 

Speaking to TNIE, S Varadarajan, Secretary to APSCHE, said, “The previous government has selected Relli village to set up the Tribal University. Since it is located in a remote area, the Chief Minister decided to relocate it to Araku, where a large number of Tribals stay. The land is likely to be identified by the Chief Minister during his upcoming visit to North Andhra.”

As of now, with Rs 5 lakh, a compound wall is being constructed in the land allotted in Relli village. In the Union Budget 2018-19, Rs 10 crore was allotted for the university and later MHRD Department sanctioned Rs 420 crore. However, the funds were not used as the University didn’t start operations. Even the State government released Rs 50 lakh as start-up grant to begin admission process.

“We have submitted a detailed project report to Union MHRD department seeking Rs 952 crore for infrastructure development. Though they have allocated Rs 420 crore in 2018, we couldn’t use it. This year, we are taking admissions for four PG courses (100 seats) and four diploma courses (120 seats) in the transit campus. We are requesting the government to sanction Rs 1 crore to start the classes,” G Nageswar Rao, Vice-Chancellor Tribal University, told TNIE.

Praveenya Institute of Marine Engineering & Maritime Studies of Vizianagaram district has been allocated as the transit campus for the Tribal University to begin academic activities in 2019-20. The admissions will start from July 1 and the classes are likely to commence from July 10.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Central Tribal University Andhra Pradesh Araku Visakhapatnam
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp