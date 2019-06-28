Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM Jagan plans to get money from firms, alleges TDP leaders  

TDP leaders alleged that former CM YSR collected money after threatening to revise the PPAs in the past and CM Jagan is set to follow. 

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu went into a huddle with the party leaders at his residence at Undavalli on Thursday. The leaders felt that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appointed the Cabinet Sub-Committee to review the projects taken up by the previous government only with an agenda to blame the TDP.

Notwithstanding the fact that Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) were decided as per the policies of the Centre, Jagan was attempting to portray it as corruption, they pointed out. 

Alleging that former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy collected money after threatening to revise the PPAs in the past, they felt that Jagan also adopted the same strategy. 

The TDP leaders alleged that the acts of the Chief Minister were damaging the brand image of the State.
Meanwhile, taking to twitter, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh took a dig at Jagan. In a series of tweets, Lokesh said that Jagan, who was chargesheeted in disproportionate assets cases and lodged in jail, has no right to speak about honesty.

“Mee Babu (your’s father) constituted 26 committees on maa babu (my father) and tried to brand him as corrupt. But he couldn’t and you too cannot do anything. The committee appointed by you on Vamsadhara project submitted report denying corruption. The Centre approved the estimates of Polavaram sent during the regime of TDP. Your dream is to brand all as corrupt just like you,’’ he said.

TDP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Andhra Pradesh
