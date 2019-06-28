Home States Andhra Pradesh

Employees union urges merger committee to allow APSRTC to function as independent department 

This is the first meeting convened by Anjaneya Reddy with the RTC unions before drafting a report on the merger and the introduction of electric buses.

Published: 28th June 2019 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

APSRTC buses

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Retired IPS officer C Anjaneya Reddy, who is heading one of the panels constituted for merger of the APSRTC with the government, held talks with its employees’ unions at RTC House here on Thursday. 

This is the first meeting convened by Anjaneya Reddy with the RTC unions before drafting a report on the merger and the introduction of electric buses. During the course of the meeting, Employees Union, the recognised body in the Corporation, and 10 other unions submitted representations separately to Anjaneya Reddy. RTC Vice Chairperson and Managing Director NV Surendra Babu and executive director A Koteswara Rao also attended the meeting.

APSRTC Employees Union general secretary P Damodar Rao appealed to the panel to allow the corporation to function as an independent government department with autonomous power, independent administration and decision-making powers duly extending all service conditions to the employees, besides protecting the existing CCA regulations, service conditions and others.

The other suggestions included increasing of retirement age to 60 from 58 years, benefits on par with government employees, housing facility, pension, health cards, white ration cards and filling of all vacant posts.

TAGS
APSRTC APSRTC merger APSRTC Employees Union Andhra Pradesh
