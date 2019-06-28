Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur GGH suffers due to shortage of doctors

The departments of Neurosurgery, Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Nephrology and other speciality wings at the Guntur GGH have insufficient staff. 

Published: 28th June 2019 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Guntur Government General Hospital

Guntur Government General Hospital

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Department of Neurology at the Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) was set up more than 50 years ago with the sanctioned posts of one professor and an assistant professor. Even today, it is being run by two specialist doctors despite increased number of patients.

The departments of Neurosurgery, Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Nephrology and other speciality wings at the GGH are also facing the same fate. 

As per the norms of the Medical Council of India (MCI), every unit should have at least four doctors, including one professor, an associate professor and two assistant professors, but the super speciality departments at the GGH do not have the sufficient staff.

Hence they are facing problems. For instance, the department of Neurology has a 60-bed unit with a faculty strength of one professor and an assistant professor.

This pales in comparison to the bed strength of the Neurology department in AIIMS, New Delhi, which boasts of 80 beds and a faculty strength of 13. Further, AIIMS New Delhi has 20 doctors in the department of Cardiology, eight doctors in the department of Gastroenterology but in GGH, the departments of Neurology, Cardiology and Gastroenterology have two, three and one doctor respectively.

This is indicative of the acute shortage that GGH faces when it comes to staffers. The number of outdoor patients visiting the super speciality departments has shot up in the past few decades. On an average, over 1,200 outpatients visit the Neurology department a  week. But the department has only one professor and an assistant professor.

There is immense pressure on the doctors as cases involving Neurology, Cardiology and other departments are very complex. Though the infrastructure has improved in various departments, vacant technician posts are yet to be filled. 

The department of Neurology has a sleep lab, but it is run by part-time technicians and their salaries are paid from the donations collected from the philanthropists. Often treatment gets delayed due to the delay in test reports.

There are students pursuing DM super speciality courses, but due to the shortage of staff, the senior doctors are mostly engaged in patient care and hardly get time to conduct classes. Students are left to study on their own and hardly two to three classes are taken per week. 

GGH Neurology HoD Dr NV Sundara Chary stressed the need to set up three separate units, including a separate unit for Pediatric Neurology within the department of Neurology as it has all the facilities. He opined that the government hospitals cannot be run only with the help of donors. 

Docs under immense pressure
There is immense pressure on the doctors as cases involving Neurology, Cardiology and other departments are very complex.
Though the infrastructure has improved in various departments, vacant technician posts are yet to be filled
The department of Neurology has a sleep lab, but it is run by part-time technicians and their salaries are paid from the donations collected from the philanthropists. Often treatment gets delayed due to the delay in test reports.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Guntur Guntur GGH Guntur GGH doctors Andhra Pradesh
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp