Guntur Municipal Corporation to take up repair of pipelines

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) will conduct repair works for the leakage in drinking water supply pipelines, at the Undavalli and Takkellapadu pumping houses in Guntur on June 28 and 29.

GMC chief Srikesh B Lathkar said the supply of drinking water would be stopped on June 28 and June 29 in some areas, due to the repair works. The GMC will supply the drinking water on the two said days.