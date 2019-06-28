Konireddy appointed as Andhra Pradesh SCHE chief

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Konireddy Hemachandra Reddy, Professor of Mechanical Engineering, JNTU, Ananathapuramu has been appointed as Chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) for a period of three years.

Also, Professor KC Reddy, renowned economist and former Chairman of APSCHE, has been appointed as Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) for a period of five years.

The State government also issued orders appointing Sujatha Sharma, IAS, Commissioner of Collegiate Education, in full additional charge as Chancellor of RGUKT until Professor KC Reddy assumes regular charge as Chancellor of RGUKT.