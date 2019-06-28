Mystery shrouds industrialist’s death in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: An industrialist was found dead under suspicious circumstances at Gowripatnam village in Devarapalli Mandal of West Godavari district on Wednesday morning.

Devarapalli SI BY Kirankumar said the deceased was identified as Iranyakula Venkataramana (56) of Rajamahendravaram. He set up Jai Santoshi Matha Polypack Industry in Devarapalli Mandal four years ago. He used to commute between Rajamahendravaram and Devarapalli in a car everyday.

On Tuesday night, Venkataramana’s car hit the compound wall of a house at Duddukuru road while he was returning home.

On hearing the sound, locals rushed to the spot. Venkataramana told them that he consumed pesticide and asked them to take him to hospital. The locals stopped a car going towards Rajamahendravaram and requested the occupants to shift him to hospital.

They agreed. After sometime, they returned to the accident spot and tried to open his car door. When questioned by some onlookers, they told them that they got Venkataramana admitted to a hospital in Kovvur and came to take his Aadhaar card.

However, villagers found Venkataramana’s body at Gowripatnam centre on Wednesday morning and informed the matter to the Village Revenue Officer (VRO), who alerted the police.