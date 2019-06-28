Nara Lokesh's tweets on YS Rajasekhara Reddy, CM Jagan irks YSRC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC spokesperson Vasireddy Padma took strong exception to the remarks of TDP national general secretary and former IT minister Nara Lokesh against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Thursday, she said it is better if Lokesh learns proper language. "'Mee Babu, Maa Babu’. What sort of language is this? It is better for him to learn manners first. He speaks about committees constituted during YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s regime.

"Let him show which committee had given clean chit to N Chandrababu Naidu. No committee had said Naidu was innocent. You (Lokesh) should tell where will you be if the allegations against your father are proved. The guilty can never escape,” she said.

Lashing out at TDP leaders for their criticism of the Jagan government for focusing on cleansing the system, the YSRC spokesperson wondered why the TDP chief and his partymen were worried. “Is it because of the corruption in the last five years that is being exposed now?”

The YSRC leader observed that Chandrababu Naidu in the last five years transformed AP into “Appula Andhra Pradesh” (Andhra Pradesh in debts). She blamed Naidu and his corrupt PPAs for the current crisis in the energy sector. “Today, we are burdened with debts for wrong decisions and corrupt policies during the Naidu regime,” she said.

Vasireddy Padma also found fault with TDP leaders for their criticism of Jagan for constituting a sub-committee on 30 issues.

The YSRC leader maintained the security that a leader of the Opposition was entitled to would be provided to Naidu by the State government.