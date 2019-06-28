Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nara Lokesh's tweets on YS Rajasekhara Reddy, CM Jagan irks YSRC

YSRC spokesperson Vasireddy Padma said it is better if Lokesh learns proper language and manners first after he tweeted comparing TDP chief Naidu and former CM YSR.

Published: 28th June 2019 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC spokesperson Vasireddy Padma took strong exception to the remarks of TDP national general secretary and former IT minister Nara Lokesh against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. 

Speaking to mediapersons here on Thursday, she said it is better if Lokesh learns proper language. "'Mee Babu, Maa Babu’. What sort of language is this? It is better for him to learn manners first. He speaks about committees constituted during YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s regime.

"Let him show which committee had given clean chit to N Chandrababu Naidu. No committee had said Naidu was innocent. You (Lokesh) should tell where will you be if the allegations against your father are proved. The guilty can never escape,” she said. 

ALSO READ: CM Jagan plans to get money from firms, alleges TDP leaders  

Lashing out at TDP leaders for their criticism of the Jagan government for focusing on cleansing the system, the YSRC spokesperson wondered why the TDP chief and his partymen were worried. “Is it because of the corruption in the last five years that is being exposed now?”

The YSRC leader observed that Chandrababu Naidu in the last five years transformed AP into “Appula Andhra Pradesh” (Andhra Pradesh in debts). She blamed Naidu and his corrupt PPAs for the current crisis in the energy sector. “Today, we are burdened with debts for wrong decisions and corrupt policies during the Naidu regime,” she said.

Vasireddy Padma also found fault with TDP leaders for their criticism of Jagan for constituting a sub-committee on 30 issues. 

The YSRC leader maintained the security that a leader of the Opposition was entitled to would be provided to Naidu by the State government. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nara Lokesh YS Rajasekhara Reddy CM Jagan Mohan Reddy YSRC
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp