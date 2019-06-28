Nine over-exploited districts identified for Jal Shakti Abhiyan in Andhra Pradesh

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as nine districts in Andhra Pradesh are among the 255 water stressed districts identified by the Central Government, in which Jal Shakti Abhiyan will be taken up from July 1.

A Central official has been appointed for each district, who will coordinate with stakeholders to implement water harvesting and conservation measures as part of the campaign. Due to deficit rainfall, the drought in several parts of the State has reached alarming levels.

In all 69 blocks of nine districts - Anantapur, Kadapa, Kurnool, Chittoor, West Godavari, Guntur, Krishna, Prakasam and Srikakulam - have been identified as water stressed. Groundwater levels being critical or overexploited is the criterion to identify the water-stressed blocks in the districts.

The average groundwater level of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday stood at 15.95 Metres Below Ground Level (MBGL). As per the statistics provided by the CM Core Dashboard - the groundwater level is 2.62 MBGL deeper compared to the corresponding period last year.

The reason, officials say is scanty rainfall. As on date, the State has 40.3 per cent deficit rainfall. It is due to various factors, says YV Malla Reddy, director of RDT Ecology Centre in Anantapur, one of the most water distressed districts in India. Speaking to TNIE, he said Jal Shakti is need of the hour.

According to Malla Reddy, lack of major rivers and overexploitation of groundwater by sinking a large number of borewells to save crops by the farmers are the main reasons for water stress in Anantapur.

“The capacity of the district to sustain borewells is only 70,000, but as many as 2.5 lakh borewells have been sunk, with yield ranging from 20-25 per cent in case of 50 per cent of them and other 50 per cent of borewells has less than 25 per cent yield,” he explained.

The number of borewells sunk without water yield is estimated at 10 lakh in Anantapur. Lack of rains and focus of the officials on providing irrigation water to ayacut under canals, ignoring filling up tanks, are also the reasons for the water stress in the district. Normally, 10 per cent of the rainwater gets percolated to recharge groundwater level, but lack of rains and neglect of tanks has resulted in 2-3 per cent of water getting percolated when it rains.

The situation is no different in parts of Kurnool, western mandals of Chittoor and Prakasam and south western mandals of Kadapa districts. Similarly, upland areas in Krishna, Guntur, West Godavari and Srikakulam districts are virtually bereft of groundwater due to overuse.

“The capacity of soil in Krishna delta and in Prakasam and Rayalaseema districts to retain moisture is decreasing year after year following increasing dry spells. Most of the State is dependent on Krishna river, but due to decreasing rains in Western Ghats, we are facing the cascading effect. Unchecked deforestation in the State is another reason for the present crisis,” observed Y Nagendranath, an irrigation expert.

Malla Reddy suggests cascading water-tank system linked with rivers as the only solution to overcome the water stress, while Nagendranath advocates afforestation and strict protection of the planted saplings to check groundwater depletion.

Meanwhile, the officials drawn from various Central Government departments will take up rainwater harvesting and water conservation campaign in the water stressed blocks from July 1 to 30 in two phases.

The State government will be deputing officials and district level officials to accompany the nodal officers coming from the Centre for the campaign. Scientists and IITs will be mobilised at the national level to support the teams.

Key areas of intervention, according to the mandate given for Jal Shakti Abhiyan are water conservation and rainwater harvesting, renovation of traditional and other water bodies/tanks, reuse, borewell recharge structures, watershed development and intensive afforestation.

Further, a block and district level water conservation plan, which will be integrated with the district irrigation plans will be implemented. Kisan Vigyan Kendra Melas will be organised to promote efficient water use for irrigation (more crop per drop) and better choice of crops, for water conservation.

Central officials for Jal Shakti Abhiyan

Kadapa - S Suresh Kumar (Joint Secy, Commerce and Industry)

Kurnool - M Subbarayan (Joint Secretary, Defence)

Chittoor - Hariprasad Pudi (Joint Secretary, Defence)

Anantapur - L Sweety Changsan (Joint Secretary, HRD)

W Godavari - J Balaji (Joint Secy, Fisheries, AH and Dairying)

Guntur - Lav Agarwal (Joint Secy, Health and Family Welfare)

Krishna - Srinivas Bandla (Joint Secretary, MSME)

Prakasam - BN Reddy (OSD, Petroleum and Natural Gas)

Srikakulam - B Suman (Joint Secretary, Tourism)