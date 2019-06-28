No scope for the talented in regional parties, says Lanka Dinakar after joining BJP

By Express News Service

Lanka Dinakar, who was the Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) face in the national media for years, sprang a surprise Wednesday by joining the BJP, which he criticised till the recent past.

Despite his family’s association with the TDP since its inception in 1982, Dinakar says that there are several factors that forced him to join the BJP bandwagon. In an interview with TNIE, Dinakar explains why he joined the saffron party though he has no issues with TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu.

Your family has been associated with the TDP for a long time and you, too, have vociferously supported the party on different platforms. What led you to quit the TDP?

My father Lanka Netaji Subash Chandra Bose was the first TDP president in Prakasam district and my family has ties with the party since its inception. But, developments such as the TDP joining hands with the Congress despite the fact that it was founded opposing the latter’s ideologies hurt me a lot.

What made you join the BJP?

People’s mandate. In the recent elections, voters gave an overwhelming victory to the party, and rejected regional parties and dynastic politics. Those who oppose the saffron party still try to impose personal views on the public. Besides, dynastic politics in regional parties does not give much scope to talented leaders. It has been proved time and again.

Did you aspire for any other position when you were with the TDP?

After serving TDP in different capacities, it is natural to expect some promotion such as MP or MLC seat. But, it seemed that the party leadership was not keen to consider the contributions of those who take its views to the public. However, I want to clarify that I do not have any disagreement with Naidu and joined the BJP respecting the people’s mandate.

What will be your role in the BJP?

The party leadership knows my strengths and it is up to them to decide if they want to consider me for the position of spokesperson or strategist or in any other role. Let us wait for some time.

The YSRC government wants to dig up all the corruption during the TDP regime and appointed committees to look into the same. How do you see the development?

The law will take its own course. There is nothing more to discuss on this aspect. But, there should be no political vendetta.