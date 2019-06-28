Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rs 390 crore released for development of Amaravati, says Centre

Andhra Pradesh government had sent proposals worth Rs 2,046 crore for the development of Amaravati Smart City.

Published: 28th June 2019 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Centre has released Rs 390 crore for the development of Amaravati under Smart City Mission initiative. Out of the amount released, the State government submitted utilisation certificates for 98 per cent of funds till June, 2019.

The details were given by Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri in the Lok Sabha on Thursday in reply to a question posed by TDP MP Galla Jayadev. The Guntur MP wanted to know if the Centre released only Rs 24 crore since Amaravati was chosen under the Smart City Mission.

“The Amaravati Smart City was selected in Round 3 (June, 2017) of the initiative and subsequent to its selection, the Government of India, based on the progress made by the City, has released Rs 390 crore in three instalments. A matching share has also been contributed by the State government. Amaravati Smart City, as on date, has shown more than 98 per cent utilisation of this fund.”

For the record, the State government had sent proposals worth Rs 2,046 crore for the development of Amaravati Smart City, of which the Centre and State will bear Rs 500 crore each. The remaining Rs 1,046 crore was proposed to be raised through loans and bonds (Rs 845 crore) and PPP (Rs 201 crore). The Centre has mandated that the Smart City should be developed within five years of being picked under the initiative.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amaravati Andhra Pradesh Centre
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp