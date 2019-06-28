Sajjala Ramakrishna takes charge as advisor to Andhra Pradesh government

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy assumed charge as Advisor to the State government (Public Affairs) at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Thursday.

Asserting that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was bringing revolutionary changes and heading towards taking administration to the doorstep of people, Sajjala said that he would extend all cooperation for fulfilling the promises made by the former to the people during his padayatra.