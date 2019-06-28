Home States Andhra Pradesh

Sajjala Ramakrishna takes charge as advisor to Andhra Pradesh government

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy that he would extend all cooperation for fulfilling the promises made by CM Jagan to the people during his padayatra. 

Published: 28th June 2019 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 09:23 AM

Sujjala Rama Krishna Reddy took charge as Advisor to Government Public Affairs at Secretariat in Velagapudi near Vijayawada on Thursday.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy assumed charge as Advisor to the State government (Public Affairs) at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Thursday.

Asserting that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was bringing revolutionary changes and heading towards taking administration to the doorstep of people, Sajjala said that he would extend all cooperation for fulfilling the promises made by the former to the people during his padayatra. 

