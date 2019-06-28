Home States Andhra Pradesh

Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh a closed chapter, says BJP leader Purandeswari

Former Union minister Purandeswari has said that the Centre has come forward to give special package and its monetary benefits are equivalent of special status.

BJP national leader Daggubati Purandareswari addressing a press conference at YMVA hall MLC Somu Virraju and others seen in Rajamahendravaram on Thursday.

BJP national leader Daggubati Purandareswari addressing a press conference at YMVA hall MLC Somu Virraju and others seen in Rajamahendravaram on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: BJP Mahila Morcha in-charge and former Union minister Daggubati Purandeswari has said that Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh is a closed chapter. 

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, she said former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu initially accepted special package and later took a U-turn. She said that the Centre has come forward to give special package and its monetary benefits are equivalent of special status.

Purandeswari asked the leaders not to mislead people on SCS issue and added that the Centre is committed to the development of Andhra Pradesh.

When asked about four TDP Rajya Sabha MPs defecting to BJP, she said YS Chowdary, CM Ramesh, TG Venkatesh and Garikapati Mohan Rao joined the BJP as they are impressed by the ideologies of saffron party. She made it clear that the Centre will not shield them if they have any cases registered against them. 

