44 DSPs transferred in Andhra Pradesh, 36 asked to report at police headquarters 

VIJAYAWADA: In yet another reshuffle of senior police officials in the State, Director General of Police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang issued an order transferring 44 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) on Friday.

Of the 44 DSPs, 36 were not given any fresh posting and they were instructed to report at the Police Headquarters immediately. The rest of seven officers were posted at Intelligence wing at various units.

While Dhone DSP G Venkata Ramudu has been transferred and posted as DSP Intelligence for Kurnool, replacing M Bhaktavatsalam, Mahendra Mathe of Vizag ACP (CTF) was asked to take charge as Intelligence chief of Visakhapatnam urban.

Atmakur DSP J Venkata Rao has been posted as Intelligence DSP for West Godavari and P Soumya Latha of Puttur as Vizianagaram DSP, Intelligence.

Ch Sowjanya of DSP Crime (Guntur Urban) has been posted as DSP Guntur (Intelligence) and Nandyal DSP R Raghavendra as DSP Intelligence Visakhapatnam Rural and A Rajendra of PCS&S has been given charge of DSP Intelligence in the existing vacancy.

Sources said the DSPs who got postings just a few months before the elections were asked to report at the Police headquarters. “Most of the DSPs worked in favour of Telugu Desam Party were not given any posting as of now. However, these officers will get postings in a couple of weeks,” said a senior police official.