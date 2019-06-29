ABVP calls for bandh against enhanced fee in Andhra Pradesh private schools 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) called for a state-wide bandh on Friday, against the enhanced fee charged by the private and corporate schools in Andhra Pradesh.

With a set of eight demands, the student wing asked the State government to constitute a fee-regulatory committee for private and corporate schools and strict implementation of the GO Ms No 1, which restricts charging of exorbitant fees and bans the sale of books, uniforms and other stationary by the school managements.

Speaking to TNIE, Krishna district organising secretary G Subbaraju said, “We welcome the Amma Vodi initiative introduced by the State government. But at the same time, we demand that the government improve the condition of the government schools in the State.”

“All the vacant positions of teaching staff has to be filled. The government should constituting district committees for implementing the Right to Education Act. Also, 25 per cent of seats have to be reserved for the students of weaker sections,” he added.

However, the brunt of the bandh fell on the parents of the wards, who were called by the schools to pick-up their children soon after they reached the schools.

“The schools should have notified us earlier regarding the bandh and the closure of the schools. It is really a difficult task for us to pick them up soon after they have been dropped by the school autos,” said B Srinivas, a parent whose daughter is studying in a private school.