Home States Andhra Pradesh

ABVP calls for bandh against enhanced fee in Andhra Pradesh private schools 

With a set of eight demands, ABVP asked the Andhra government to constitute a fee-regulatory committee for private and corporate schools.

Published: 29th June 2019 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

ABVP

ABVP flag used for representational purpose (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) called for a state-wide bandh on Friday, against the enhanced fee charged by the private and corporate schools in Andhra Pradesh. 

With a set of eight demands, the student wing asked the State government to constitute a fee-regulatory committee for private and corporate schools and strict implementation of the GO Ms No 1, which restricts charging of exorbitant fees and bans the sale of books, uniforms and other stationary by the school managements. 

Speaking to TNIE, Krishna district organising secretary G Subbaraju said, “We welcome the Amma Vodi initiative introduced by the State government. But at the same time, we demand that the government improve the condition of the government schools in the State.” 

“All the vacant positions of teaching staff has to be filled. The government should constituting district committees for implementing the Right to Education Act. Also, 25 per cent of seats have to be reserved for the students of weaker sections,” he added. 

However, the brunt of the bandh fell on the parents of the wards, who were called by the schools to pick-up their children soon after they reached the schools.

“The schools should have notified us earlier regarding the bandh and the closure of the schools. It is really a difficult task for us to pick them up soon after they have been dropped by the school autos,” said B Srinivas, a parent whose daughter is studying in a private school.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh private schools ABVP Andhra Pradesh bandh
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp