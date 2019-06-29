Home States Andhra Pradesh

Aid distributed to HIV infected kids in Kakinada

Employees of Reliance Industries Limited have been providing nutrition kits and other aid to 80 children every month at Vetlapalem and Kakinada since 2009.

Published: 29th June 2019 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Educational kits distributed to HIV infected children in Kakinada

Educational kits distributed to HIV infected children in Kakinada. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Employees of Reliance Industries Limited, KG D6, Gadimoga have once again come together to support the HIV infected children under the Chiru Deepam Scheme on Friday.

They have been providing nutrition kits and other aid to 80 children every month at Vetlapalem and Kakinada since 2009.

RDO G Raja Kumari distributed two sets of uniforms, school bags, notebooks and nutrition kits to the children at a programme organised by Reliance Industries Limited at Gandhi Bhavan, Kakinada. 

Under the Chiru Deepam Scheme, employees of Reliance and a few other philanthropists have adopted one HIV infected child each and have been providing nutrition kits to them every month. 

Reliance CSR representative Pothapragada Subrahmanyam and Reliance Foundation representative V Chitti Babu were also present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kakinada HIV infected kids HIV Andhra Pradesh
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp