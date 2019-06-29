Aid distributed to HIV infected kids in Kakinada

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Employees of Reliance Industries Limited, KG D6, Gadimoga have once again come together to support the HIV infected children under the Chiru Deepam Scheme on Friday.

They have been providing nutrition kits and other aid to 80 children every month at Vetlapalem and Kakinada since 2009.

RDO G Raja Kumari distributed two sets of uniforms, school bags, notebooks and nutrition kits to the children at a programme organised by Reliance Industries Limited at Gandhi Bhavan, Kakinada.

Under the Chiru Deepam Scheme, employees of Reliance and a few other philanthropists have adopted one HIV infected child each and have been providing nutrition kits to them every month.

Reliance CSR representative Pothapragada Subrahmanyam and Reliance Foundation representative V Chitti Babu were also present.