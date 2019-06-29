Home States Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati farmers demand 10 per cent hike in land pooling scheme lease installment

TDP MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar said that the AP government should pay wages to the workers in the capital by enhancing their wages.

Published: 29th June 2019 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Women farmers

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Farmers of Amaravati capital region in a meeting with former TDP MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar at Tulluru in Guntur district on Friday, demanded the release of lease installment cheques for the year 2019-20 by enhancing 10 per cent of lease annually as per agreement.

On behalf of the farmers, Tenali demanded that the lease amount be paid immediately to the farmers who surrendered their lands under land pooling scheme (LPS) for the development of Amaravati capital region.

“More than 34,000 farmers surrendered their lands under LPS so the government should pay their lease installment of `30,000 by enhancing 10 per cent as per agreement,” he said.

“The government should pay wages to the workers in the capital by enhancing their wages. The sites allotted by the previous government should be developed. The farmers were displeased by the demolition of Praja Vedika at Undavalli. A survey should be done regarding unauthorised constructions in the city,” he said.

“The government should provide a house to former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as it is mandatory,” he added.

The farmers D Subba Rao, B Narasimha Rao, D Satyanarayana, V Venkateswara Rao and others participated in the meeting and they decided to meet Chandrababu Naidu and invite him to stay in any of the 29 villages in the capital region of Amaravati.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amaravati Amaravati farmers land pooling scheme Andhra Pradesh farmers
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp