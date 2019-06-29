Amaravati farmers demand 10 per cent hike in land pooling scheme lease installment

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Farmers of Amaravati capital region in a meeting with former TDP MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar at Tulluru in Guntur district on Friday, demanded the release of lease installment cheques for the year 2019-20 by enhancing 10 per cent of lease annually as per agreement.

On behalf of the farmers, Tenali demanded that the lease amount be paid immediately to the farmers who surrendered their lands under land pooling scheme (LPS) for the development of Amaravati capital region.

“More than 34,000 farmers surrendered their lands under LPS so the government should pay their lease installment of `30,000 by enhancing 10 per cent as per agreement,” he said.

“The government should pay wages to the workers in the capital by enhancing their wages. The sites allotted by the previous government should be developed. The farmers were displeased by the demolition of Praja Vedika at Undavalli. A survey should be done regarding unauthorised constructions in the city,” he said.

“The government should provide a house to former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as it is mandatory,” he added.

The farmers D Subba Rao, B Narasimha Rao, D Satyanarayana, V Venkateswara Rao and others participated in the meeting and they decided to meet Chandrababu Naidu and invite him to stay in any of the 29 villages in the capital region of Amaravati.