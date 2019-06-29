Home States Andhra Pradesh

Election Commission ready but civic polls may be delayed in Andhra Pradesh 

With the apex court ordering that reservations should not cross 50 per cent, AP government needs to bring in an ordinance to fix reservation.

Published: 29th June 2019 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Election, vote, voter

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the State Election Commission officials asserted that they have prepared the ground for conducting panchayat elections, the State government is yet to take a call on the matter as it has to review percentage of reservation in accordance with the order of the Supreme Court.

With the apex court ordering that reservations should not cross 50 per cent, the State government needs to bring in an ordinance to fix reservation for panchayats and wards.

“At present, reservation in the State is more than 60 per cent and the government has to reduce the reservation to 50 per cent. Later, it should fix the category-wise (SC, ST, BC, women) reservations for panchayats and wards. After completing all the formalities, we will conduct the elections,’’ said a State Election Commission official.

Though the term of the panchayats expired nearly 11 months ago, the previous government did not conduct panchayat elections due to various reasons. The new government is expected to take some time for holding civic polls as it is focusing on delivering better services to people in the rural areas by appointing village volunteers and setting up village Secretariats. 

An official of the State Election Commission said they came across reports that the government may conduct the panchayat elections only after formation of new districts and appointment of village volunteers. “However, we are reminding the government by writing letters from time to time,” he said. “On our part, we have completed preparations and procured ballot papers. We are waiting for a decision from the State government,’’ he said.

The government has recently sanctioned around Rs 9 crore out of Rs 13 crore required for the poll panel. “We have to conduct elections three months before expiry of the term of local bodies. But, now the elections are delayed by almost a year.  We hope that the government will come up with a decision at the earliest so that the panchayats will be able to get Niti Aayog funds,’’ he said.

What’s the issue  

  • As per the Supreme Court order, reservation should not cross 50 per cent
  • Reservation in the State is more than 60 per cent now
  • The govt has to reduce the reservation to 50% now
  • Term of  panchayats expired nearly 11 months ago
Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh  Election Commission Andhra Pradesh civic polls
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp