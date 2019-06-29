Home States Andhra Pradesh

Film unit interacts with VVIT students in Guntur

Meghamsh Srihari, along with actress Nakshatra, takes a selfie with students at VVIT in Guntur district on Friday.

Meghamsh Srihari, along with actress Nakshatra, takes a selfie with students at VVIT in Guntur district on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The film unit of upcoming Telugu movie ‘Rajdoot’ visited Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology (VVIT) at Nambur in Guntur district on Friday.

Meghamsh Srihari, the younger son of actress Shanthi and her late husband actor Srihari, is making a debut with this movie. Along with the lead actor, actress Nakshatra, directors Dasari Carthyk and Arjun and the film crew interacted with the students.

Institute chairman Vasireddy Vidyasagar and principal Dr. Y Mallikarjuna Reddy accorded warm welcome to the film unit.

Speaking on the occasion, Meghamsh said that he was happy as the title of the movie has generated a lot of curiosity among the moviegoers and sought the blessings of the audience to make a mark in the film industry.

The film is scheduled to release on July 5 in theatres. The movie was made under the banner Lakshya Productions. 

