GMC Commissioner requests public to hand over land for widening Nandivelugu road

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: GMC Commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar requested the owners to hand over their lands for widening of Nandivelugu road in view of increasing traffic in Guntur city, during a meeting organised here on Friday.

Later, speaking to the media here, Lathkar said, “According to the master plan, Nandivelugu road will be expanded to 100-feet. We have decided to acquire sites on both sides of the road for its widening.”

“GMC will compensate people who lose their land. We have already widened the main roads at Lalpuram, Amaravati and Donka by acquiring sites from landowners and issued Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) bonds as per government guidelines,” he added.

The civic chief said that they will issue TDR bonds as compensation for Nandivelugu road widening in case any structure or building is partly demolished. He also explained that they will lay a 100-feet road and construct drainages on both sides of the main road.

Meanwhile, the site owners said that they were ready to part with their land if the GMC alters the master plan by laying 80-feet road instead of 100-feet.

“We will not part with our land if the Corporation decides to proceed with its original plan of laying 100-feet road. It should pay heed to our requests,” a land owner said.

“We will examine the possibilities of altering the master plan after consulting with the officials of engineering department. Road widening at Nandivelugu is the need of the hour to decongest traffic and we will conduct another meeting with site owners before proceeding with the works,” the civic chief said.