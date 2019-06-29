Graduation Day at Vikas Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Graduation Day was observed at Vikas Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences at Madhurapudi in Rajamahendravaram rural on Thursday.

Dr. Sakaram Garle, Managing Partner of Renovar Healthcare Solutions, Mumbai, attended as the chief guest at the programme. Speaking on the occasion, he suggested to students to work hard to reach greater heights in career.

Dr. Rao Vadlamudi, president of Commonwealth Pharmacy Education, attended as the guest of honour. He asked the students to maintain their own identity and develop self-confidence to achieve success in life.

Dr. TV Narayana, president of Indian Pharmaceutical Association and institute director, exhorted the students to be bold and courageous.

College vice-principal Dr. G Sumalatha welcomed the gathering. College chairman Tanneeru Chinna Subba Rao, corporate communications manager Udaya Bhaskar and others participated in the programme. Cultural programmes followed the meeting.