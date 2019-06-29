Home States Andhra Pradesh

Graduation Day at Vikas Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences

Dr. Rao Vadlamudi, president of Commonwealth Pharmacy Education, attended as the guest of honour and asked the students to maintain their own identity.

Published: 29th June 2019 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Graduate, academics, research

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Graduation Day was observed at Vikas Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences at Madhurapudi in Rajamahendravaram rural on Thursday. 

Dr. Sakaram Garle, Managing Partner of Renovar Healthcare Solutions, Mumbai, attended as the chief guest at the programme. Speaking on the occasion, he suggested to students to work hard to reach greater heights in career. 

Dr. Rao Vadlamudi, president of Commonwealth Pharmacy Education, attended as the guest of honour. He asked the students to maintain their own identity and develop self-confidence to achieve success in life. 

Dr. TV Narayana, president of Indian Pharmaceutical Association and institute director, exhorted the students to be bold and courageous. 

College vice-principal Dr. G Sumalatha welcomed the gathering. College chairman Tanneeru Chinna Subba Rao, corporate communications manager Udaya Bhaskar and others participated in the programme. Cultural programmes followed the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vikas Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences Andhra Pradesh Graduation day
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp