Man dies at Kakinada GGH, kin alleges medical negligence

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: A patient who had been suffering from liver cirrhosis died while undergoing treatment at the Kakinada government general hospital (KGGH) on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Parvatha Nookaraju (70), a resident of Sankavaram village in East Godavari district. According to sources, Nookaraju had been undergoing treatment at the KGGH for a long time. He was discharged from the hospital recently.

The relatives of the deceased said that they admitted Nookaraju to the GGH on Friday after he vomited blood.

They alleged that Nookaraju died due to the negligence of on duty doctors. However, GGH chief resident medical officer Dr. B Satya Suseela denied the charge.