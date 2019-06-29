Home States Andhra Pradesh

Maoists kill tribal youth suspected to be police informer in Andhra Pradesh

Banned CPI (Maoist) Party, Pedabayalu Area Committee, killed a tribal youth on Friday, blaming him to be a police informer.

Published: 29th June 2019 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers of Bongjangi tribal village of Pedabayalu mandal bringing the dead body of tribal youth Korra Sattibabu 21 who was murdered by the banned Maoist party men.

Villagers of Bongjangi tribal village of Pedabayalu mandal bringing the dead body of tribal youth Korra Sattibabu 21 who was murdered by the banned Maoist party men. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

As per the pamphlet released by the Maoists recovered by the police at the crime spot, the Maoists had warned Satti Babu on two to three occasions about his frame of mind toward the Red Shirts. 

“As he neglected our warnings and continuing his informer activities, Peoples Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA) took Satti Babu into their custody on Thursday night. After holding a public court on the outskirts of Bongajangi village, the Maoists finally killed him using a country made hunting knife. 

According to police, tribal youth identified as Korra Satti Babu, 21, hails from Bongajangi village of Ginnela Kota Panchayat in Pedabayalu Mandal limits. The police have shifted the body to Pedabayalu Area Hospital for post-mortem on Friday night. 

