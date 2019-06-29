Municipal Commissioner Srikesh Lathkar inspects works in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: GMC Commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar inspected the ongoing development works at Shyamala Nagar, Hanumaiah Nagar, Nallakunta, Nallacheruvu and Lalpuram road here on Friday.

During the inspection, the civic chief observed that Shyamala Nagar swimming pool road was completely damaged and directed the officials to undertake repair works immediately. He also instructed the sanitary workers to clear drains and remove garbage piles.

In Nallacheruvu, Lathkar inspected the walking tracks and the compound wall which is under construction and directed the officials to complete development works on time.

