No internal marks for class X as Andhra Pradesh education department changes exam mode

VIJAYAWADA: The Education department has changed the mode of examination for class X students by removing the internal marks. Principal Secretary of School Education department has issued a Government Order on the implementation of examination reforms. The change was made after studying the existing Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) pattern.

From now on, for class X examinations, there will not be any weightage of internal marks and the final examination will be conducted for full 100 marks as per the existing 11 paper system.

First language, third language and non-language subjects will have two papers each and examination will be conducted for 50 marks for each subject. Examination for second language paper will be conducted for 100 marks. However, four formative assessments will be conducted for 50 marks for Class X.

As a few corporate and private school managements are misusing the present pattern by giving more internal marks to their students to manipulate their GPA (grade point average), officials totally cancelled the weightage of internal marks for the class X examination.

Similarly, for students of class VI to IX, there will be internal marks and CCE pattern where 10 per cent of the score from four formative assessments and another 10 per cent from the summative assessment-1 will be added to the 80 per cent marks of the final exam.

As each formative assessment carries 50 marks, four formatives collectively carry (4x50) 200 marks, in which 10 per cent of the total score will be added. Similarly, 10 per cent marks from the summative assessment-1 will also be added to the final score. Meanwhile, the SCERT has been given the responsibility to prepare SA-1, SA-2 and pre-final question papers for classes VI-X.

‘Give marks to Inter students’

HRD Minister Adimulapu Suresh has instructed the Secretary of the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) to provide marks instead of points for the students who are seeking admissions in other States.