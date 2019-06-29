People will take care of my security, says TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Responding to the State government’s alleged decision to reduce his security, TDP supremo and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that people will take care of him.

“People of the State are watching the actions of the Jagan government. They will take the responsibility of my security. I have survived the Alipiri bomb blast with the blessings of God and people,’’ Naidu said when party leaders raised the issue at a meeting held at his residence in Undavalli on Friday.

Stating that the responsibility of security of every citizen lies on the government, Naidu expressed concern over the “increasing” number of attacks on TDP leaders and ‘deteriorated’ law and order situation in the State in the past five weeks.

“Law and order is crucial for attracting investments to the State so as to establish industries and provide employment to youth. But, the existing situation in the State is a matter of concern. My efforts to enhance the brand image of Andhra Pradesh may remain unproductive under such circumstances,’’ Naidu said, taking a dig at the State government.

Earlier, the TDP leaders expressed concern over reducing security cover to Naidu and sought to know the intentions of the government for doing so to a person who served as chief minister for 14 years and Leader of the Opposition for 10 years. Is the government playing havoc with the security of Naidu, who has NSG cover and is one of the important leaders of the country facing threat to his life? they asked.