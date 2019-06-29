Home States Andhra Pradesh

Unable to pay debt, farmer ends life in Andhra Pradesh 

According to sources, the deceased was identified as Posam Srinivasa Rao (52). His relatives found his body in the field and alerted the police. 

Published: 29th June 2019 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

Farmer suicide

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Unable to pay debt, a tenant farmer and husband of a TDP leader committed suicide by consuming pesticide in his field at Yerraguntapadu in Phirangipuram mandal of Guntur district on Friday night.

Srinivasa Rao had reportedly leased nine acres of land to the farmers at Yerraguntapadu in exchange of Rs 20 lakh and cultivated cotton, chilli and vegetables. However the crops failed completely. Srinivasa Rao managed to give Rs 10 lakh to his creditors, but could not pay the remaining amount.

Hence, he took the extreme step. Phirangipuram SI D Srihari registered a case and took up investigation. The body was shifted to the Narasaraopet government hospital for postmortem. 

Suicide Helpline 
OneLife: 78930-78930
Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

