Vigilance and Enforcement department raid shops in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A Vigilance and Enforcement department team led by regional officer P Joshua along with Legal Metrology, Civil Supplies and other department officials raided food and tea shops in Chilakaluripet and Sattenapalli in Guntur district on Friday.

In Sattenapalli, the officers inspected tea stalls and did not find any FSSAI licenses. Hence, notices were served to the stall owners and tea-dust samples were sent for analysis. In Chilakaluripet, domestic gas cylinders were found being used for commercial purposes. The officers seized 12 cylinders and booked cases against traders.