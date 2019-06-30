Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy to hold ‘Praja Darbar’ from Monday

People in large numbers have been visiting the CM’s camp office to air their grievances for the past one month.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Continuing his father’s legacy, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will hold ‘Praja Darbar’ at his camp office in Tadepalli from July 1 to directly receive grievances from people.

People in large numbers have been visiting the CM’s camp office to air their grievances for the past one month. It is learnt that many appealed to the officials to let them meet the chief minister personally, prompting Jagan to decide to directly interact with them and forward their grievances to the officials concerned.

In tune with the CM’s decision, the officials are making necessary infrastructure and security arrangements at the camp office. After constructing a shed near the venue’s entry point, sitting arrangements are being made.

Sources said the CM would continue with his official programmes only after spending one hour interacting with people. It may be recalled here that former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy conducted his ‘Praja Darbar’ at his camp office in Begumpet of Hyderabad.

Jagan has also announced to start the ‘Rachabanda’ programme, in which he will visit villages to interact with the locals.

Comments

