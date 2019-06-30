Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government likely to down Chandranna Village Malls’ shutters: Officials

Dealers are complaining of losses due to lack of sales with a few of them having already shut shop.

Published: 30th June 2019 08:35 AM

File photo of a Chandranna Village Mall

By Kiranmai Tutika
VIJAYAWADA: Are Chandranna Village Malls on the brink of closure? They are, if the officials of the Civil Supplies Department are to be believed. The government is planning to wind up the malls by the time village volunteers are appointed.

Around 300 such malls were set up by the previous TDP government in December 2017, in partnership with Reliance and Future groups, for distribution of monthly ration, along with other essential products.
 In 10 districts, the State government has tied up with Reliance and with the Future group in the other three. Around 320 essential commodities are sold there at a discount of 20 per cent. However, many dealers complain of losses due to lack of sales and a few have already shut shop. 

Speaking to TNIE, D Vanadurga, a dealer of the village mall in Machilipatnam said, “The establishment has resulted in huge losses. First, the stock supply is not up to the standard and the sales are not good, too. As I was unable to clear the pending bills, Reliance officials took the remaining stock, forcing me to pull down the shutters. I owe them Rs 1 lakh and pay Rs 5,000 per month towards rent.” Village volunteers will be recruited for supply of ration to locals. 

A senior official of the Civil Supplies Department, said, “The village malls may be closed as they were set up by the previous government. However, the government is yet to take a final call on it.” 

TAGS
Chandranna Village Malls Andhra pradesh village malls Chandranna Malls shut down Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Department
