Ensure transparency in welfare schemes: Left parties in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Left Parties - CPI and CPM have urged the State government to ensure transparency in the implementation of welfare schemes.

In a press release on Saturday, CPM State secretary P Madhu hailed the government’s decision to merge APSRTC with the government and cancel GO 97 on bauxite mining. However, at the same time he wanted the government to limit Amma Vodi scheme to government schools and objected to the appointment of village volunteers through interviews, which he claimed would lead to favouritism.

He also wanted the Jagan government to reconsider its decision to hand over mid-day meal scheme to the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON). CPI leader M Nageswara Rao, addressing the media, extended support to the government in its effort to conserve the environment.

He wanted the government to call for an all-party meeting on the special status issue and wanted the Andhra Pradesh government to make the Telangana government withdraw its petition on Polavaram in Supreme Court.