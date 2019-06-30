Home States Andhra Pradesh

Five lensmen from Andhra Pradesh get US Fellowship

Collection of old and new cameras (collected by well-known photographer Srinivas Reddy) was put on display at The Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati.

Published: 30th June 2019 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Visitors takes a look at the displayed cameras from oldest to newest during the World Camera Day at Cultural center in Vijayawada on Saturday

Visitors takes a look at the displayed cameras from oldest to newest during the World Camera Day at Cultural center in Vijayawada on Saturday (Express| Prashant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: National Camera Day was celebrated at The Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati here on Saturday. 

Five lensmen - Dr Anusuya Paladugu, Dr Venkata Ramana Narendra, N Murali Krishna, V Narayana Rao and G Ramakrishna - of the 18 photographers selected for Image Colleague Society - USA Fellowship (FICS), who are from Andhra Pradesh, were felicitated at the event. 

“We click photos out of passion and not for professional gains. Photography is one of those art forms which take you places,” said Dr Paladugu Anusuya, one of the fellowship receivers. A doctor by profession, she is also a passionate photographer and a traveller.  The winners of selfie competition organised recently by the Andhra Pradesh Photography Akademi to celebrate the World Selfie Day were also felicitated. 

The New Indian Express lensman Prasant Madugula’s photo bagged second prize out of the 272 photos sent by 68 photographers across the country.  Collection of old and new cameras (collected by well-known photographer Srinivas Reddy) was put on display. Nikon F3, Nikon D2X, Nikon F100, Nikon D200, Canon 1300D, Sony 380, Polaroid and Practika were some of the cameras put on display. 

