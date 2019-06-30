Former water resources minister D Umamaheswara Rao finds fault with Andhra Pradesh government

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy discussed at length the efficient usage of water by both the States with his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao, former water resources minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao sought an explanation from Jagan for stopping works related to the interlinking of Godavari-Penna rivers, Vaikuntapuram Barrage and irrigation projects in North Andhra.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Saturday, Devineni found fault with Jagan for not mentioning the progress of Polavaram works during the TDP rule. Alleging that the government stopped the irrigation projects across the State in the name of inquiry by expert committees, he said that Jagan will have to break the silence and give clarity to farmers.