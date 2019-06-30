Graduation Day at RVR & JC College

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: RVR & JC College of Engineering organised the Graduation Day celebrations for the 31st outgoing batch of students at its campus in Chowdavaram village of Guntur district on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Satish Dhawan Space Centre Director S Pandian said over three million engineering students pass out from colleges every year, but only seven per cent of students were getting jobs in various multinational companies.

College president Rayapati Srinivas congratulated the students who secured gold medals in B.Tech. Acharya Nagarjuna University in-charge vice-chancellor Prof. K Ramji urged the students to come up with innovative ideas and set up start-ups for employment generation. College principal Dr. Kota Srinivas said 1,075 students were awarded graduation certificates on the occasion and seven students received gold medals. They are VY Naga Sri (ECE), B Hasya (IT), K Tripuranjali (Civil), B Nagasri Tharun (Mechanical), Sk Maswooda (CSE), B Revanth (EEE) and S Vamsi Krishna (Chemical).

College secretary Rayapati Gopala Krishna, Dean, Examinations, Dr Kondabolu Basavapunnaiah, Dean, Training and Placements, Dr M Venkateswara Rao, Dean, Students’ Affairs, Dr GS Prasad and other faculty members congratulated the students.