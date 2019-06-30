Inter students from Andhra Pradesh to get mark sheets on request

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The second year Intermediate students will now be able to download their mark sheets from the AP Jnanabhumi website June 30 onwards.

Earlier, State HRD Minister Adimulapu Suresh instructed the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) Secretary to provide marks instead of points to those students seeking admission into colleges and universities outside the State. As complications arose during admission in institutions outside the State owing to the points system, the decision to issue marks was taken.

Over 500 Delhi University applicants from Andhra Pradesh are in a fix as they are unsure of how their CGPA scores will be calculated for admissions in the varsity. At Delhi University (DU), over 500 students from Andhra Pradesh are fighting against the Delhi University authorities for not accepting their scores.

The BIE followed CGPA system for Intermediate second-year students this year. To calculate the percentage, the board instructed the officials to multiply the CGPA with 10. But, the students say that the Delhi University is calculating their marks by multiplying their CGPA with 9.5.

Speaking to TNIE, M Poojitha from Kadapa said, “I have come to Delhi to secure admission in DU. I secured 10/10 GPA. It was clearly mentioned on our marks memo to multiply the CGPA score with 10 to calculate the percentage. But, the varsity officials did it with 9.5.”