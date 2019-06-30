Make an informed career choice by joining Aditya College in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Responding to the need of quality engineering education in the region, Aditya Group established its first engineering college - Aditya Engineering College - in 2001 in East Godavari district. 

N Satish Reddy(L), N Sesha Reddy(C) and NK Deepak Reddy of the Aditya Group

By Express News Service

Inspired by its success and guided by the rich experience, two other colleges - Sri Sai Aditya Institute of Science and Technology and Sri Aditya Engineering College - were set up in 2004 and 2008 respectively. 
M.Tech courses were started in 2008 and diploma courses in 2009 in the two engineering colleges. Aditya continued its journey of success in pharmacy education, by setting up two pharmacy colleges - Aditya Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research (PCI Approved); and Sri Sai Aditya Institute of Pharmaceutical Science and Research (PCI Recognised) -- which are now renowned as the leaders in the field of pharmaceutical education with Pharm D courses starting from this academic year.

At Aditya, state-of-the-art laboratories are supported by experienced and caring faculty. The advanced computer labs and 24X7 high bandwidth internet are available to all the students and staff. Aditya’s libraries are treasure houses with tens of thousands of books, thousands of videos and hundreds of print journals. 

There are separate hostels for boys and girls. The boys’ hostel is located inside the campus of the engineering colleges with spacious rooms, marble flooring, attached bathrooms and hot water facility. 
The girls’ hostels have the same facilities and are located in the city where transportation is provided to the campus.

A fleet of about 150 buses ferry students from various points within a radius of 50 km, providing access to quality education to the neighbouring villages and towns. Several multinational companies comprising TCS, INFOSYS, WIPRO, Birlasoft, Syntel, Satyam, HCL, IBM, US Tech, Hindustan Motors, Efftronics, Accord, SONATA, INFOTECH, Power Mech, Minwool, MTAR Technology, among others, visit the college for recruiting students. 

Achievements

  • The Andhra Pradesh government conferred an award on Aditya in April 2010 as the best group for effective training and for obtaining maximum number of placements for their students
  • India Today, after conducting a survey on the infrastructural and instructional facilities, adjudged Aditya Engineering College as one of the best colleges in Andhra Pradesh
  • Careers360, while publishing an Engineering special, gave Aditya AA+ grade for its engineering colleges
  • Aditya Institutions was accredited with NAAC ‘A’ grade and also secured autonomous status
