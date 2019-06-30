Home States Andhra Pradesh

One killed, over 20 others injured in Andhra road mishap

Published: 30th June 2019 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

NELLORE: One person died and more than 20 others were injured after a minitruck rammed into a minibus near Teddupadu village on Sunday wee hours.

Police said the truck driver was killed in the accident while the passengers of the minibus sustained minor injuries. The accident victims were taken to Udayagiri Government Hospital for treatment.

The bus, carrying 24 members of a family, was returning to Guntur from Rayachoti town in Kadapa district after attending a marriage function. The accident happened in Duttaluru mandal near Teddupadu village when the mini-truck carrying guava lost control and rammed into the bus.

According to police, the accident took place at around 1.30 am June 30. The minibus was on the way back to its destination after attending the marriage. When the vehicle reached near Teddupadu village, the mishap took place, said the police.

