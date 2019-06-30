One village volunteer for 30 families in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tribal welfare department secretary Ranjith Basha has directed the officials concerned to follow norms prescribed by the Panchayat Raj Department in appointing village volunteers in Agency areas.

Basha conducted a video conference with the project officers of Integrated Tribal Development Agencies (ITDAs) on Saturday and said that there should be one village volunteer for every 30 households in tribal areas. Making it clear that natives should only be appointed as village volunteers in the tribal localities, he said 50 per cent of the volunteers should be women as per the guidelines issued by the government.

Asking the officials to ensure transparency in appointing village volunteers, he directed them to work towards extending all government benefits. Tribal welfare department director E Ravindra and other officials were present.