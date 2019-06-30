Home States Andhra Pradesh

Post Praja Vedika demolition, Naidu and son Lokesh shift base

The TDP leadership has decided to function from its head office in Guntur city from Sunday. 

Published: 30th June 2019 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Demolition of Praja Vedika at Undavalli has left the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) without an official venue to hold party meetings. Now, the TDP leadership has decided to function from its head office in Guntur city from Sunday. 

Party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and its national general secretary Nara Lokesh reportedly will be stationed in the city for five days in a week.

Commenting on the same, TDP district president and former MLA GV Anjaneyulu said Naidu would be available for the cadre in the State office and conduct review meetings with the leaders to strengthen the party. Here, senior leaders are demanding the holding of meetings with former MPs and MLAs regarding their election defeat.

They have reportedly started collecting details of the candidates who have lost. In the wake of the YSRC government issuing a notice to the former chief minister to vacate his official residence in Undavalli, party leaders Rayapati Sambasiva Rao and Tenali Sravan Kumar recently met Naidu at his residence requesting him to stay in Guntur.  

After the State bifurcation and announcement of Amaravati as the capital, the district party office, built 20 years ago at Arundelpet, assumed importance and was renovated. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Praja Vedika Chandrababu Naidu Nara Lokesh
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealing India's away jersey (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Unbeaten India eye semi-final berth in orange jersey
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
Gallery
Tens of thousands of people turned out for gay pride celebrations around the world on Saturday, including a boisterous party in Mexico and the first pride march in North Macedonia’s capital. (Photo | AP)
Mexico Pride March 2019: Rainbows galore as thousands celebrate sexual diversity
It was an important win that increases Pakistan's chances of making it to the semis | AP
After Afghanistan thriller, Pakistan keep semi hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp