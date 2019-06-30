Post Praja Vedika demolition, Naidu and son Lokesh shift base

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Demolition of Praja Vedika at Undavalli has left the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) without an official venue to hold party meetings. Now, the TDP leadership has decided to function from its head office in Guntur city from Sunday.

Party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and its national general secretary Nara Lokesh reportedly will be stationed in the city for five days in a week.

Commenting on the same, TDP district president and former MLA GV Anjaneyulu said Naidu would be available for the cadre in the State office and conduct review meetings with the leaders to strengthen the party. Here, senior leaders are demanding the holding of meetings with former MPs and MLAs regarding their election defeat.

They have reportedly started collecting details of the candidates who have lost. In the wake of the YSRC government issuing a notice to the former chief minister to vacate his official residence in Undavalli, party leaders Rayapati Sambasiva Rao and Tenali Sravan Kumar recently met Naidu at his residence requesting him to stay in Guntur.

After the State bifurcation and announcement of Amaravati as the capital, the district party office, built 20 years ago at Arundelpet, assumed importance and was renovated.