Prevent child marriages: Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights
V Gandhi Babu, member of the Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has urged the officials to prevent child marriages in rural areas.
Published: 30th June 2019 08:31 AM | Last Updated: 30th June 2019 08:31 AM | A+A A-
Speaking at a review meeting on curbing child marriages, at the Sub-Collector’s office here on Saturday, he asked the child welfare department officials to stop these heinous acts. He sought stern action against those performing child marriages.