Rajnath Singh and Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan review navy projects and maritime issues

Both leaders jointly reviewed the progress of ongoing infrastructure projects of the Indian Navy in the State.

Published: 30th June 2019 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was presented with a guard of honour after his arrival in Visakhapatnam on Saturday

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Eastern Naval Command (ENC) headquarters here on Saturday. 

Both leaders jointly reviewed the progress of ongoing infrastructure projects of the Indian Navy in the State and directed officials concerned to continue the proactive civil-military synergies and cooperation between the Navy and State government to expedite the progress of the naval issues.

Rajnath Singh is on a two-day maiden visit to ENC. On arrival at INS Dega, he was received by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, and Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC. He was presented a guard of honour. 

During the visit, the Defence Minister would be apprised on the operational readiness of the Command and other relevant aspects of maritime and coastal security in the Eastern Seaboard at ENC headquarters.  The minister is also scheduled to visit ships and submarines of the ENC and interact with naval personnel and defence civilians prior to his departure to New Delhi.

Jagan, who arrived at the steel city at 6.50 pm, after a brief interaction with party leaders at the city airport left for the Eastern Naval Command. Later, he dined with the Defence Minister and Navy officials.

