Undertrial gives police the slip in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru

By Express News Service

ELURU: An undertrial, who committed more than 60 burglaries, gave police the slip on Friday night at the Narsapuram bus stand, while being taken to the Narsapuram sub-jail.

Police said that the accused Yedida Satyanarayana is a notorious inter-state thief who was involved in more than 60 cases. He was lodged in the Narsapuram sub-jail as a remand prisoner in a case. A case was registered against him in a police station at Yelamanchili in Visakhapatnam district. Police produced the undertrial before the court in Yelamanchili.

They brought the thief back to Narsapuram bus stand. After alighting the RTC bus, Satyanarayana escaped on a motorcycle of his associate, who was waiting for him. A case was registered at the Narsapuram police station and a search was launched to nab him.