VIT-Andhra Pradesh inks pact with Arizona State University

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: VIT AP University and Arizona State University (ASU) have signed up for International Transfer Programme in Business Analytics.

Dr. G Viswanathan, Chancellor of VIT-AP, signed an agreement with Arizona State University represented by Dr Raghu Santhanam, Chair, Department of Information Systems and Dr Kay Farris, Senior Associate Dean, Academic Programs, WP Carey School of Business, for an International Dual Degree Programme in Business Analytics, a press release by VIT-AP said on Saturday.