'Waterman' Rajendra Singh hails demolition drive in Andhra Pradesh, says CM is thinking about future

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Rajendra Singh, also known as the ‘Waterman of India’, hailed the demolition of Praja Vedika and said the move by the YSRCP government was a ‘great step’. The renowned environmentalist, who was here on a three-day visit to address the water crisis in North Andhra, said young Chief Minister Jagan, who was already thinking about the future of the State, has laid the path for others to follow.

Referring to the Krishna riverbed in Undavalli, he said it was not meant for any industry, housing or setting up colonies. “I had raised the issue and said that the building (Praja Vedika) was illegal nine months ago when I visited the State. However, the then government chose to look the other way. Jagan has done a great job by demolishing the building. He gave the land back to the river.”

“Rivers in Andhra Pradesh are facing three kinds of problems. They are land encroachment by influential people, including some contractors and those who are backed by politicians, pollution and exploitation of river and groundwater,” he explained, adding more than 70 per cent rivers have dried up and urgent steps should be taken to restore them. “He said land near rivers should be identified, notified and demarcated. Now, there is a great need for the protection of rivers. Educational institutions should involve themselves in water literacy. Awareness on the importance of water, ways to reduce its usage and cleaning water bodies are the need of the hour.” Stressing the need for sustained efforts for conservation of potable water, he said 60 per cent of reservoirs were polluted.