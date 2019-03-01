Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP fulfilled dream of North Andhra people: MP K Hari Babu

The long-pending dream of people of North Andhra has been fulfilled by the BJP government by giving railway zone with headquarters  in Visakhapatnam, MP K Hari Babu said here on Thursday.

Published: 01st March 2019 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 08:59 AM

By Express News Service

Speaking to media persons, Hari Babu said it was unfortunate that the Opposition parties and the ruling TDP were criticising the Centre ’s decision. Stating that jurisdiction and other modalities regarding the zone were yet to be finalised, he said it was not right on their part to make comments against it. He said the party was not ready to convince those opposing every scheme.

Hari Babu said the technical committee appointed by the Modi government to study the feasibility of zone gave report against the sanction of the new zone.

