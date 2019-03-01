Home States Andhra Pradesh

Centre granted Rs 24,000 crore for rural development: BJP

The BJP State chief appealed to the people to make Modi’s public meeting in Visakhapatnam on Friday a big success.

Published: 01st March 2019 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: BJP State chief Kanna Laxminarayana on Thursday said the Centre has granted about Rs 24,000 crore to AP for rural development in the last five years.

Speaking at a news conference here, he said the Centre has granted around 10 lakh houses in the urban areas and other 10 lakh houses in the rural areas in the State, the highest in the country.  Lakshminarayana alleged that the Chandrababu Naidu government has failed to utilise Rs 600 crore given by the Centre.

“Though the Centre announced a railway zone with Visakhapatnam as headquarters, the TDP government is yet express its gratitude to the NDA government,” he said.

The BJP State chief appealed to the people to make Modi’s public meeting in Visakhapatnam on Friday a big success.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kanna Laxminarayana rural development

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp