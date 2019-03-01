Centre granted Rs 24,000 crore for rural development: BJP

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: BJP State chief Kanna Laxminarayana on Thursday said the Centre has granted about Rs 24,000 crore to AP for rural development in the last five years.

Speaking at a news conference here, he said the Centre has granted around 10 lakh houses in the urban areas and other 10 lakh houses in the rural areas in the State, the highest in the country. Lakshminarayana alleged that the Chandrababu Naidu government has failed to utilise Rs 600 crore given by the Centre.

“Though the Centre announced a railway zone with Visakhapatnam as headquarters, the TDP government is yet express its gratitude to the NDA government,” he said.

The BJP State chief appealed to the people to make Modi’s public meeting in Visakhapatnam on Friday a big success.