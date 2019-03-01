Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP Governor ESL Narasimhan offers prayers at Vontimitta temple

Published: 01st March 2019 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 09:09 AM

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Governor ESL Narasimhan, along with his wife Vimala, offered special prayers at Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple in Vontimitta of Kadapa district on Thursday.

On their arrival at the temple, TTD JEO B Lakshmikantham accorded warm welcome to the Governor and his wife with temple honours.

The JEO also presented Srivari prasadam to the Governor. District collector C Hari Kiran, Joint Collector P Koteswara Rao, SP Rahul Dev Sharma, Rajampeta RDO Kodandarami Reddy, TTD VGO Ashok Kumar Goud, temple Deputy EO Natesh Babu and other officials were present. Later, the Governor couple left for Hyderabad.

