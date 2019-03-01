AP Governor ESL Narasimhan offers prayers at Vontimitta temple

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Governor ESL Narasimhan, along with his wife Vimala, offered special prayers at Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple in Vontimitta of Kadapa district on Thursday.

On their arrival at the temple, TTD JEO B Lakshmikantham accorded warm welcome to the Governor and his wife with temple honours.

The JEO also presented Srivari prasadam to the Governor. District collector C Hari Kiran, Joint Collector P Koteswara Rao, SP Rahul Dev Sharma, Rajampeta RDO Kodandarami Reddy, TTD VGO Ashok Kumar Goud, temple Deputy EO Natesh Babu and other officials were present. Later, the Governor couple left for Hyderabad.