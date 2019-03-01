Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jana Sena promises free transport for students 

Jana Sena chief K Pawan Kalyan has promised free transport facility and nutritious food to students in the hostel canteens if he is voted to power.

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Jana Sena chief K Pawan Kalyan has promised free transport facility and nutritious food to students in the hostel canteens if he is voted to power. Participating in an interactive session with the students here on Thursday, he said that steps would be taken to provide free travel on trains for students by requesting the Centre. He said that he would make an announcement on free education within 15 days after coming to power.

“Jana Sena aims to provide free medical treatment to all. The college managements should also provide free meals to students,” he said. Pawan stressed the need to revamp the education system. He also promised to announce a new excise policy and close down belt shops.

Earlier, addressing party activists, the Jana Sena chief said industrialists are scared to set up their units in Rayalaseema due to factionalism. Later, he participated in road shows organised at Rajampet and Railway Koduru.

300 applications for 10 Assembly seats

Nellore: Jana Sena party has received more than 300 applications for 10 Assembly segments in the district. Party chief Pawan Kalyan is planning to announce the candidates in the first week of March. Leaders and activists of Jana Sena party have enrolled 26,000 primary members across the district during their campaign. The party hopes to win Nellore city, Nellore rural and Kovur Assembly segments.

